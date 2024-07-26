In this context, Bach also quoted from the lyrics of John Lennon’s song “Imagine”: “Some may say that we in the Olympic world are dreamers. But we are not the only ones. And our dream will come true tonight: A reality that everyone can see. Olympians from all over the world will show us what greatness we humans are capable of. So I invite everyone: Dream with us.”
The head of the International Olympic Committee also highlighted the importance of the host city.What better place than Paristo share the magic of the Olympic Games with the world? Paris, the birthplace of our founding father Pierre de Coubertinto whom we owe everything. Paris, the city of lights, where he created the modern Olympic Games. Paris, the city of love. Thank you France, for this magical welcome,” said Bach at the spectacular ceremony near the Eiffel Tower
“All of us will experience an Olympic Games that are more inclusive, more urban, younger and more sustainable – the first Olympic Games with full gender parity on the playing fields“, announced the 1976 Olympic fencing champion. Bach also thanked the organizing committee and the thousands of volunteers for their commitment. “Your smile makes us fall in love with Paris and France even more.”
Bach concluded his speech with the words: “Long live the Olympic Games! Long live France!” (dpa)
