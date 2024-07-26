Before thea few more sentences about the safety and security of the event tonight and the games as a whole. Last night, thethe foreign police officers currently serving in Paris were invited to a reception.

In total, there are 1,800 policewomen from 44 countries, among them, for example, federal police officers from the German-French operational unit “Daniel Nivel”Daniel Nivel is the gendarme who was so badly injured by German hooligans in Lens on June 21, 1998 that he was in a coma for weeks and has been severely disabled since then.

In the DFEE, the is unique in Europethere are currently 35 German federal police officers and 35 French gendarmes on duty, who can be deployed in both countries and serve on the national legal basis of the requesting country. Unit leader Andreas Persch said yesterday that basically a “binom” always goes on patrol: a German-French duo.

During these Olympic days, the unit’s “binomes” are patrolling the Champs-Elysees, for exampleThe effort that France is making to ensure the security of the games, said Persch, is considerably higher than that incurred during the European Championships in Germany a few weeks ago. And On no other day are the demands greater than on this Friday.