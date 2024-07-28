The German Fencing Association (DFeB) also ends the Olympic Games in Paris without medalOne day after Matyas Szabo also failed Foil fencer Anne Sauer in front of the impressive backdrop of the elegant Grand Palais in the quarter-finals. The thirty-three-year-old lost to Italian world champion Alice Volpi with 12:15As was the case in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and 2021 in Tokyo, the association, once so spoiled for success, will come away empty-handed.

The DFeB traveled to Paris with its smallest Olympic squad in 68 years – with just two athletes. Sabre fencer Szabo lost in dramatic fashion to Egyptian Ziad Elsissy in the quarterfinals on Saturday in his third match. Sauer won in her Olympic debut first against Egyptian Malak Hamza (15:3) and then against Chan Nok Sze Daphne from Hong Kong (15:8). But she was then eliminated by long-time world-class athlete Volpi.

The downward trend among German fencers has been observed for some time and has various reasons, sports director Tobias Kirch told the German Press Agency. We are in a state of upheavalHe hopes that there will be a larger team at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. “But I think we need at least eight years before we can really be successful again,” said Kirch, who has been in office since May 2023. (dpa)