The DFeB traveled to Paris with its smallest Olympic squad in 68 years – with just two athletes. Sabre fencer Szabo lost in dramatic fashion to Egyptian Ziad Elsissy in the quarterfinals on Saturday in his third match. Sauer won in her Olympic debut first against Egyptian Malak Hamza (15:3) and then against Chan Nok Sze Daphne from Hong Kong (15:8). But she was then eliminated by long-time world-class athlete Volpi.
The downward trend among German fencers has been observed for some time and has various reasons, sports director Tobias Kirch told the German Press Agency. We are in a state of upheavalHe hopes that there will be a larger team at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. “But I think we need at least eight years before we can really be successful again,” said Kirch, who has been in office since May 2023. (dpa)
#Olympia #News #today #Nadal #meets #Djokovic #FAZ
Leave a Reply