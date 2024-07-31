After Corona scare for decathlete Manuel Eitel The German athletics team feels for their dejected colleague and is warned again shortly before their Olympic debut. “It breaks your heart as an athlete. I had goosebumps because I was so lucky and got well in time,” said Sprinter Gina Lückenkemper. In the run-up to the Games, she even a corona infection made public. Now she is “very well” again.

Eitel had his Cancel Olympic participation have to do what is right for him “one of the worst days of my life” was. A Contact with decathlon colleagues According to the association, there were no reports of Leo Neugebauer, who is considered the gold favorite, or of Niklas Kaul, who is part of the extended circle of medal contenders. “You almost feel an inner pain yourself,” said sports director Jörg Bügner.

At the press conference in the German House, Bügner pointed out the Corona rules On the plane, the athletes would wear masks, which familiar routines from the Corona period has been revived. Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo, who was infected with Corona after the European Championships, has been feeling well again for some time now. (dpa)