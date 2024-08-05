The Olympic boxer at the centre of a heated gender debate Imane Khelif feels her “human dignity” has been violated and called for an end to the discussions. “I am sending a message to the people of the world, so that they stop bullying athletes“It’s a terrible thing because it has an impact, a massive impact,” said the 25-year-old Algerian in an interview with the video portal SNTV. “It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, their spirit and their minds.”
Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting from Taiwan are allowed to compete in the Olympic Games in Paris, although they had previously been excluded after as yet unspecified tests by the IBA, which is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). According to the IBA, both had not met the required participation criteria and had “competitive advantages compared to other female participants.” This had sparked a heated debate surrounding the fights between the two in Paris.
Both boxers are in the Olympic semi-finals and are therefore guaranteed at least bronze. She is in contact with her family and hopes that they are not too affected by the discussion about her, said Khelif. “They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, that would be the best answer
.” On Tuesday, Khelif will fight in the semifinals for a place in the final and a chance to win the Olympic gold medal.
The IOC had called the previous exclusion of the two boxers an “arbitrary decision without due process” and allowed Lin and Khelif to participate in Paris. (dpa)
#Olympia #News #today #Imane #Khelif #warns #bullying #consequences #boxing #FAZ
Leave a Reply