The Olympic boxer at the centre of a heated gender debate Imane Khelif feels her “human dignity” has been violated and called for an end to the discussions. “I am sending a message to the people of the world, so that they stop bullying athletes“It’s a terrible thing because it has an impact, a massive impact,” said the 25-year-old Algerian in an interview with the video portal SNTV. “It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, their spirit and their minds.”

Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting from Taiwan are allowed to compete in the Olympic Games in Paris, although they had previously been excluded after as yet unspecified tests by the IBA, which is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). According to the IBA, both had not met the required participation criteria and had “competitive advantages compared to other female participants.” This had sparked a heated debate surrounding the fights between the two in Paris.