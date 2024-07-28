Theraises doubts about the planned. Because thewas not sufficient from the point of view of the world association, the organizers of the Summer Games decided in the morning to forego the swimming training sessions. Only the running and cycling training on the Olympic course was to take place.

The Tests carried out on Saturday had not provided the guarantees required by the triathlon umbrella organization that the water would be sufficiently clean to allow swimming, it said. The reason for this was the rain in Paris in recent days. “Paris 2024 and World Triathlon confirm that the Athletes’ health priority “, the Olympic organizers said.

For a long time there had been debate in Paris about whether the quality of the water in the Seine was really good enough for competitions to take place there. 1.4 billion euros In recent years, investments have been made in sewage treatment plants and the sewage system in the greater Paris area to improve water quality. One of the measures now being taken is to prevent toilet wastewater from entering the river along with the water during heavy rain.

The Weather forecast with lots of sun The organizers are currently optimistic that the competitions will not have to be postponed in the next few days. They are confident that the limit values ​​will be undercut again by the time the first triathlon decision is made on Tuesday. In addition to the triathletes, the Open water swimmer their competitions in the Seine. As The alternative for them is the rowing regatta course planned. (dpa)