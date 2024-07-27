Nadal left after the match It is unclear whether he will play against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in singles on Sunday. will compete“I don’t know if I’ll play tomorrow,” the 22-time Grand Slam champion answered the question on Saturday evening. He said he would “talk to his team and then make the best decision to win a medal.”
In the singles had Alcaraz had previously won his opening match confidently with 6:3, 6:1 against the Lebanese Hady HabibTop seed Novak Djokovic from Serbia had even less trouble, beating Australian doubles specialist Matthew Ebden 6-0, 6-1 in just 53 minutes. (dpa/sid/shüs.)
#Olympia #News #today #German #gymnasts #Olympic #final #FAZ
Leave a Reply