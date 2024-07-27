The Spanish tennis superstars Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have thrilled the audience at their first joint Olympic appearance in Paris. The duo won the doubles competition at the start of the Summer Games with 7:6 (7:4), 6:4 against the Argentinians Maximo Gonzalez (41) and Andres Molteni (36) and reached the round of 16.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz was a little nervous at the beginning, especially when playing alongside Nadal, who is 17 years older than him and is his former idol. In both sets, however, the Spaniards made up a break deficit and always caused great cheers from the audience.

Nadal left after the match It is unclear whether he will play against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in singles on Sunday. will compete“I don’t know if I’ll play tomorrow,” the 22-time Grand Slam champion answered the question on Saturday evening. He said he would “talk to his team and then make the best decision to win a medal.”

In the singles had Alcaraz had previously won his opening match confidently with 6:3, 6:1 against the Lebanese Hady HabibTop seed Novak Djokovic from Serbia had even less trouble, beating Australian doubles specialist Matthew Ebden 6-0, 6-1 in just 53 minutes. (dpa/sid/shüs.)