The crushing defeat in the final left German beach volleyball duo Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler initially showed little joy about winning the silver medal. “Maybe I wanted too much. I had my eyes on gold and then my head went completely blank.”said Wickler after the 0:2 (10:21, 13:21) defeat against David Ahman/Jonatan Hellvig from Sweden. During the warm-up he had the best feeling of the entire tournament. “And then we go out onto the field and everything is completely gone. Legs are completely heavy. There was definitely something that happened to us mentally.”said the 29-year-old.

Against the Swedish tournament favorites, the German team showed almost nothing of the qualities that had paved the way to the final. “We didn’t find our way into the game at all, unfortunately in the final with our worst game of the season “I’ve done it,” said Ehlers, who was born in Berlin. “It hurts unbelievably badly, because not being able to focus on the stage and perform like that is very, very disappointing and really knocks you down,” said the 30-year-old. But with a little time, the joy of what has been achieved will come. “Standing here with the medal around my neck also fills me with pride. And that’s also important, to realize that more and more, to convince yourself more and more,” he said. “And at some point I’m sure, I’ll believe it 100 percent.” (dpa)