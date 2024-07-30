“Luckily, I still have a week before I can continue. Let’s see how I recover by then and what my body says,” said Mittelham. “I hope it works out.”
As last German woman she was eliminated in the second round. Mittelham had already taken a 2-0 lead against Pyon Song Gyong from North Korea, but lost after a long fight with 3:4. Mittelham complained of painful back problems and had to be treated during the game.
“It is very hard to understandwhat happened. It is mega pulled into my back, I can’t even not standing straight“, she said in the interview area of the table tennis hall, leaning on a barrier with a face contorted in pain: “Then I also started to make more mistakes because I moved worse.”
Mittelham shed after their exit tears and had to be comforted. During the game she had Took painkillersthe problems began in the second set. “I just tried to keep playing. If that hadn’t happened, I had the feeling that I would have won the game clearly,” she said. But it was not enough for the Olympic round of 16. “The longer the game lasted, the worse it got.” (dpa)
