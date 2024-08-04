Cindy Ngamba danced through the ring beaming with joy and pointed to the special emblem on her vest. The Boxer has given the refugee team the first Olympic medal in history and celebrated the historic success with great enthusiasm. The 25-year-old advanced to the semifinals with a unanimous point victory against the Frenchwoman Davina Michel (26) and has thus Weight class up to 75 kilograms already Bronze secure.

For the Refugee Olympic Team of the International Olympic Committee, which is taking part in the Summer Games for the third time after Rio 2016 and Tokyo three years ago, it is the first precious metal everNgamba, who lives in England, had accompanied the refugee team at the opening ceremony as Flag bearer For the first time, the selection will start in Paris with its own emblem, which has a heart in its center.

The refugee team sends “a Message of hope to the more than 100 million displaced people around the world,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. At the same time, “the world is being made aware of the extent of the refugee crisis.” 37 athletes are part of the refugee team this time. Ten of them live in Germany and have found a sporting home there.

“Being here means the world to me,” Ngamba said after her quarter-final victory. She wanted to be an inspiration for the many refugees who “don’t believe in themselves and think it’s the end of the world”: “I hope I give them motivation.” Although they three-time English champion is, it may not be missing British passport not start for Team Great Britain.

The boxer had her home Cameroon At the age of eleven she left with her brother to live with her father in Bolton. As a teenager she got into Deportation detentionan impending deportation was only prevented at the last moment. In Cameroon she has to fear for their safety because of their sexual orientationwhere homosexuality is punishable by law. “So if I had been sent back, I could have been sent to prison,” Ngamba told Eurosport. (dpa)