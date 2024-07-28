Repairs “fully completed”: France’s railway company SNCF has the Damage caused by acts of sabotage quickly repairedAs the company announced on Sunday, the High-speed lines can be fully operational again on Monday and there will be no more disruptions for travellers.

By Sunday, two days after the incidents became known shortly before the Olympic opening ceremony, the train service was largely back in operation. The SNCF praised the employees who had worked “tirelessly” to restore the infrastructure.

Hours before the start of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris, Arson attacks on technical facilities paralyzed large parts of French rail trafficPrime Minister Gabriel Attal spoke of “coordinated and prepared acts of sabotage” and assured that secret services and security forces were mobilized “to find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts.” For Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete, it was a “scandalous criminal act.” According to the French railway company SNCF, around 800,000 passengers were affected. Nevertheless, the opening ceremony was able to take place on the Seine on Friday.

On Saturday, the French newspaper “Le Parisien” reported on a possible confession letter reported. A strange letter of confession with References to the ultra-left was sent to several French and international media outlets, the newspaper said.

The perpetrators claimed responsibility for the arson attacks and indicated that their motive was to disrupt the Olympic Games. “You call it a festival? We see it as a celebration of nationalism, a gigantic staging of the subjugation of the population by the states,” the newspaper said in the letter. Investigators are now investigating whether this is a genuine letter of confession or a copycatwho falsely want to claim responsibility for the attacks.

However, the lead is considered serious because the confession email was sent via a secure domain name that has been regularly seen in investigations in France against violent left-wing protest movements, the newspaper wrote. (dpa/sid)