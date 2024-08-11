Just a look at the last 45 minutes of the women’s Olympic golf tournament at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines near Versailles shows how unusual the battle for the medals was.

With a total of 280 strokes (8 under par) on the extremely difficult Albatros course, 25-year-old Esther Henseleit had set the benchmark early on for everyone who was still on the last holes – a dream finale for the best German professional golfer. Henseleit, who had started the last 18 holes on Saturday in shared 13th place, seven strokes behind the joint leaders Lydia Ko (New Zealand) and Morgane Metraux (Switzerland), had surprisingly become a contender for a medal with the second-best final round.