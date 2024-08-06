The Olympic champions from Germany could hardly have had a better audience. Outside the arena on the Place de la Concorde, thousands of people without tickets watched the open-air stage late on Monday evening. There was no space left inside.

And in the front row sat those you wouldn’t normally see at a 3×3 basketball game. Influencers, you could say, but of the old school. Not people who try to make a name for themselves on social media. Rather, people who are exhibited there and followed by millions: the King of the Spaniards, for example, Pau Gasol, the icon of Spanish basketball, and last but not least his German counterpart, Dirk Nowitzki: “A legend,” says Sonja Greinacher, while the gold swayed in front of her stomach: “When we heard that he was here, we sparkled a little.”