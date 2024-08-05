„Das ist einfach sehr enttäuschend“

„Aber“, sagte Peaty weiter, „wir wissen, dass es im Sport nicht so einfach ist. Ich wurde auch zu Leuten gefragt, die nicht ‚kontaminiert‘ waren. Da habe ich Respekt. Ich will weder ein ganzes Land noch eine Gruppe über einen Kamm scheren, das wäre sehr unfair. Aber dass es zwei Fälle gab, ist einfach sehr enttäuschend.“

Im Staffelrennen über 4×100-Meter Lagen hatten Qin Haiyang und Sun Jiajung zum chinesischen Sieg beigetragen. Beide gehören zu den 23 chinesischen Schwimmerinnen und Schwimmern, die im Januar 2021 positiv auf das im Sport verbotene Herzmittel Trimetazidin getestet, aber nicht suspendiert wurden. Die chinesische Anti-Doping-Agentur gab als Grund der Positivproben an, in einer Hotelküche seien Speisen verunreinigt worden. Qin, der Weltrekordhalter über 200 Meter Brust, war 2017 positiv auf Clenbuterol getestet worden, auch diese Probe war mit einer Essensverunreinigung erklärt worden.

Externer Inhalt von Eurosport Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

Last week, the New York Times also reported that a male and female swimmer had been tested for the steroid methandienone in 2022, but a provisional suspension had been lifted because the two had probably become contaminated while eating a hamburger in a restaurant.

The British relay team finished the race on Sunday evening in fourth place. The swimmers around Peaty suffered the same fate as German swimmer Angelina Köhler on Sunday, when she came fourth in the 100-meter butterfly. While Zhang won a total of six medals in Paris, Köhler demanded, with regard to WADA’s handling of the Chinese samples: “I hope that there will be more clarification. I hope that something else will come.”

“I tried to stay out of it, for the sake of our team,” Peaty said on Sunday evening in Nanterre. “But whether I’m still here in four years or not, the people who have to deal with it have to finally wake up and do their job.” Peaty was referring in particular to WADA, which did not challenge the Chinese decisions before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“We have to trust the system, but we don’t do that,” Peaty said. “The Americans brought it up. We didn’t want to be distracted. But it just has to be stricter. I’ve said from the beginning that this is cheating. If you cheat, it’s cheating. It’s not about who gets the medals. I assume in every race that it’s fair, we did the best we could as a team.”

Qin said at the press conference after the relay race, in which the Chinese also inflicted the Americans’ first Olympic defeat in this competition, that the victory was of “great importance for the Chinese swimming team”. The team had to overcome many challenges. According to reports on the handling of the samples, the Chinese swimmers were tested far more often than anyone else in Paris. “This performance is the most inspiring ever,” said Qin. “It shows the solidarity in our team. We have finally reached the peak of our performance, it is truly inspiring. Our goal today was to break the stranglehold of the Americans. And we did it!” Chinese athletes and journalists alike applauded.