Highlights: Major action against the thug gang of Bharatpur police.

8 big gang miscreants arrested for cheating people through OLX in 14 states.

6 lakh rupees, cars, 17 mobile SIMs, 6 ATMs, 27 bank passbooks, 5 check books and 22 mobiles seized.

They used to fraud with the identity card of the army by pretending to sell vehicles on OLX.

Bharatpur. In the 14 states of the country, 8 vicious gangsters of gangs who have committed fraud with people through OLX have been arrested by the Bharatpur Police of Rajasthan. Police arrested these miscreants and seized 6 lakhs of cash, seams, ATM cards, bank pass books, etc., and used them for cheating. This gang also has a minor among the arrested miscreants. All these miscreants are residents of Mewat area of ​​Bharatpur and Alwar who used to put fake SIM, army fake identity cards and used to sell vehicles on OLX. When people got caught in their clutches, this gang cheated them by pretending to sell vehicles.

8 arrested along with a minor, 22 mobiles also seized

Superintendent of Police Dr. Amandeep Singh Kapoor disclosed the exploits of the gang and said that one of the 7 rogues of the interstate thugs gang has been arrested and one has been detained. Also, the police have seized Rs 6 lakh cash, a car, 17 mobile SIMs, 6 ATMs, 27 bank passbooks, 5 check books and 22 mobiles from them. Most of the arrested are residents of village Alghani in Sikri police station area of ​​the district.

Cheating incident in these states



These thug gangs were cheating innocent people in the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi through online fraud. These crooks of Mewat area are cheating people with the promise of selling cars, bikes and other goods at affordable prices through OLX and Facebook.





People trapped by trusting army, thugs escaped by giving fake names and addresses

These miscreants used to call themselves army officers or jawans through photographs with army uniforms and army canteen cards and army pass passes, fake identity cards. Then put photos of the car or bike to sell on OLX. When the people were ready to buy a vehicle believing in the army person, this gang would have committed a fraud with them. People would add money to thug gang accounts to buy vehicles. After that, he would have closed his number.

