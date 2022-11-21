Olvi | Olvi’s departure from Belarus does not go as planned

Olvi has had to change its estimate of when it will be able to leave Belarus.

21.11. 20:30

A beverage company On Monday, Olvi had to change his estimate of when the company will be able to leave Belarus.

In the spring, shortly after Russia attacked Ukraine, Olvi announced that it would withdraw from Belarus and stop selling to Russia. However, in the stock exchange release sent on Monday afternoon, Olvi estimates that the exit from Belarus will not be successful as predicted. The company has a brewery called Lidskoe Pivo in Lida.

Olvi said that the reason was the tightening of legislation in Belarus regarding the sale of foreign companies.

“Because of this, the sale of Lidskoe Pivo, a subsidiary operating in the country, is not likely in the next 12 months,” the company wrote in the announcement.

Olvi announced that he would change his outlook for the near future due to the change.