Tuesday, November 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Olvi | Olvi’s departure from Belarus does not go as planned

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2022
in World Europe
0

Olvi has had to change its estimate of when it will be able to leave Belarus.

21.11. 20:30

A beverage company On Monday, Olvi had to change his estimate of when the company will be able to leave Belarus.

In the spring, shortly after Russia attacked Ukraine, Olvi announced that it would withdraw from Belarus and stop selling to Russia. However, in the stock exchange release sent on Monday afternoon, Olvi estimates that the exit from Belarus will not be successful as predicted. The company has a brewery called Lidskoe Pivo in Lida.

Olvi said that the reason was the tightening of legislation in Belarus regarding the sale of foreign companies.

“Because of this, the sale of Lidskoe Pivo, a subsidiary operating in the country, is not likely in the next 12 months,” the company wrote in the announcement.

Olvi announced that he would change his outlook for the near future due to the change.

See also  Why the vulnerable indoors should continue to wear an FFP2 mask

#Olvi #Olvis #departure #Belarus #planned

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

An earthquake on the Indonesian island of Java causes at least 160 deaths and 700 injuries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.