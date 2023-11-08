The former chief of staff of the now former vice president of the Valencian Generalitat, Mónica Oltra, denied before the judge this Wednesday that she had given or received any type of instruction on the administrative file opened on the case of abuse of a minor by the politician’s ex-husband. tutored. Miquel Real has stated, in his statement as a defendant, that at no time were orders given regarding said file or the intention to try to carry out an investigation parallel to the judicial one.

The head of court number 15, which is investigating the case, summoned Real last January, at which time part of the case remained secret. At that time, the former chief of staff refused to testify until he had access to the content of that piece in which 48,000 emails exchanged between those accused in the case have been investigated. This Wednesday, Mónica Oltra accompanied Miquel Real to the City of Justice in Valencia where, before the judge, he confirmed the analysis of those messages, which does not reveal any actions prior to August 4, the moment in which the Prosecutor’s Office announced informing the Ministry of Equality of the opening of proceedings. In fact, the police report maintains that there are only emails referring to the case from August 8, 2017, when the department opened an information file after learning that a judicial investigation was underway.

According to sources in the case, the judge has not asked any questions about those emails included in the piece on which the secrecy has already been lifted after six months during which the communications between the former vice president of the Valencian Government and the members of her cabinet were investigated. in order to check if there was any communication that revealed that the department knew about the case prior to the Prosecutor’s Office decision and maneuvered to try to hide or minimize it.

In addition to Miquel Real, the judge also took a statement this Wednesday from the former undersecretary of the Ministry of Equality Francesc Gamero, whom Oltra herself referred to in her statement before the judge, in September 2022. The then vice president informed Gamero in 2016 her intention to abstain from decisions about the juvenile center where her ex-husband then worked. Gamero also issued an order on August 11, 2017, after the prosecutor’s office began the judicial investigation, in which he ordered the collaboration of the department with the public ministry. Before the judge, Francesc Gamero has maintained the same thesis as Real, that it was not until August 4 when the department became aware of the matter and that he did not give instructions on the administrative file, beyond the order to collaborate with the judicial investigation. .