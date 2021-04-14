The controversy over the northern expansion of the port of Valencia has been rekindled after Puertos del Estado ruled last week that a new Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was not necessary for a work that would double the capacity of the port facility in the medium term . Today it was the vice president, spokesperson of the Consell and leader of Compromís, Mónica Oltra, who has insisted on her rejection of the work, regardless of whether the impact statement is in force or not, and has demanded not to “bury millions of public money ”In this project because the beaches are at stake.

The expansion was planned in 2006, when there was not the same environmental sensitivity as now and the climate emergency had not been declared, the spokeswoman said. The change in the original project must be technically studied “not with the eyes of 2006, but with the eyes and reality of 2020,” said Oltra in February last year.

And this Wednesday he reiterated the argument: “We have the political, moral and intergenerational obligation to leave the planet to our children at least as we receive it, and if it can be, better,” he stressed to journalists after Puertos del The State will determine that the 2007 EIS is still in force and it is up to the Valencia Port Authority to decide if another is needed to continue with the expansion, reports Europa Press.

The vice president has remarked that this “is still a legal decision” and has advocated for focusing the debate on “what model of city, community and state we want.” He has thus called to combat “ecological collapse” and not “repeat old mistakes and leave our children an uninhabitable planet: that is what is at stake, not an environmental declaration.”

Moreover, he has warned that “it is at stake that the southern beaches or Albufera itself disappear”, as well as that “the levels of pollution in Valencia generate deaths such as air pollution in Europe.” Oltra has highlighted that this position is shared by both Mayor Joan Ribó, also from Compromís, as well as “many people and parties who see this as nonsense” and has supported the position of his coalition to “start thinking about deconstructing the breakwater that is affecting so much to the beach ”since its construction in 2012.

The heated debate goes back a long way. In fact, the port of Valencia softened the expansion at the beginning of 2020 to avoid a new environmental impact statement, as requested by politicians and citizens, because it would delay the work. The extension of the shelter dam, 503 meters long, would not be done, and the dredging would not be extended, which remains at 18 meters today compared to the 22 that were intended.

With the changes, the president of the Valencia Port Authority, Aurelio Martínez, wanted to defuse the controversy around a project that has divided the Valencian Government, a coalition made up of Socialists, Compromís and Unides Podem. A year later, the remodeling, whose first phase, which was the construction of the shelter dam, has been completed since 2012, continues to have detractors and also defenders.

The president of the Valencian PP, Isabel Bonig, recalled this Wednesday, after interviewing the popular spokesperson at the Valencia City Council, María José Catalá, that her party is in favor of the expansion: “We are risking the future of the Valencian economy and Spanish ”, he said. And on the regression of the beaches that the work will cause, the popular leader has insisted that it is not a current problem and that the arrival of European funds should be dedicated to maintaining the fishing grounds, the port and the maintenance and regeneration of the Mediterranean coast in a sustainable way.

Catalá acknowledges that the debate is complex. “It is necessary to do a deep and technical reflection and what we ask from the PP is that money be invested for the regeneration of the southern beaches and that the recommendations of the DIA be fulfilled.”

Ribó has also valued that members of the PP such as the MEP and former councilor Esteban González Pons ask to open a debate on the port expansion. He has said that it “gives freshness” and also “importance” to this matter and has considered it “interesting for people to give their opinion, with important degrees of freedom, regardless of what their political party thinks.”

The Port Authority of Valencia, which does not have a board of directors until the end of April, has put out to tender the update of the economic impact study of its three ports (Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia), which in 2016 amounted to 2,500 million euros the added value generated to the Valencian economy.