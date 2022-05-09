Dubai (Etihad)

The Dane, Thorborn Olsen, broke into the top 10 list, by coming in ninth in the weekly world ranking list for the “DB World” golf tour sponsored by DP World, taking advantage of his victory in the Petfried Britain Masters title, which was held in Belfry, hosted by Danny Willett. .

Olsen advanced 69 steps, after he was in 78th place before the weekend, and starred in Britain’s stadiums, to win the title, and raise his total points balance to 776.5 points this season, which makes him close to qualifying for the DB World Tour Championship, which is the end of the season, It will take place at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai in November, and will feature exclusively the best performing players of the season.

Olsen’s victory came after a Scandinavian competition, after he finished the competition with ten under-par, only one ahead of Swede Sebastian Soderberg, who benefited from the runner-up by 105 steps, to become 28th in the world ranking issued this week.

Norway’s Victor Hovland is still at the top of the DB World Tour season’s standings, with 1,893.2 points, having previously won the Dubai Desert Classic title sponsored by Slync.io, last January, followed by Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy in second place. With a score of 1.729.1 points, the Belgian Thomas Peters, who won the Abu Dhabi HSBC title, came in third place, with a score of 1.528.5 points.

It is noteworthy that the current season of the “DB World Tour” is witnessing the establishment of 45 championships in 24 different countries, in an exciting race to win the title of the season, which is being held in Dubai.