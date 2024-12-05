King’s Cup
Match corresponding to the second round of the Copa del Rey
Sevilla faces Olot this Thursday in the second round of the Copa del Rey. García Pimienta’s team wants to overcome the tie without much trouble to be able to think about the next phase. Check here the statistics that are given during the match:
After the duel against Olot, Sevilla will visit Atlético de Madrid next Sunday at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.
Statistics
0
Goals
2
2
Shots on goal
2
4
Shots outside
2
0
Shots on the stick
0
8
Assists
2
0
Goal assists
0
5
Fouls committed
13
12
Fouls received
3
1
yellow cards
4
0
red cards
0
142
Correct passes
272
39
failed passes
37
0
Offside
1
0
Stops
2
4
Corners
1
1
Penalties in favor
1
1
Penalties against
1
