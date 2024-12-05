

12/05/2024



Updated at 10:13 p.m.





Sevilla faces Olot this Thursday in the second round of the Copa del Rey. García Pimienta’s team wants to overcome the tie without much trouble to be able to think about the next phase. Check here the statistics that are given during the match:

After the duel against Olot, Sevilla will visit Atlético de Madrid next Sunday at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Statistics 38.6% OLO 61.4% CFS 0

Goals

2 2

Shots on goal

2 4

Shots outside

2 0

Shots on the stick

0 8

Assists

2 0

Goal assists

0 5

Fouls committed

13 12

Fouls received

3 1

yellow cards

4 0

red cards

0 142

Correct passes

272 39



failed passes



37

0

Offside

1 0

Stops

2 4

Corners

1 1

Penalties in favor

1 1

Penalties against

1