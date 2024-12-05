He Sevilla FC visit to the EU Olot this Thursday, on the occasion of the second round of the Copa del Rey. García Pimienta’s men will face a Second RFEF team in this new cup clash of the course, which they will face starting at 9:00 p.m. at the Estadi Municipal d’Olot. With capacity for 4,000 spectators, the venue is expected to be full.

The people of Seville have reached this new round of the Cup after eliminate Las Rozas almost a month ago in the first match of the KO tournament, with a result of 0-3. For its part, Olot qualified for this second round after beating Córdobawhom they beat in the penalty shootout that led to a 1-1 score.

Excitement for the Cup and rotations

There are many hopes that Sevilla has placed in the Copa del Rey, a competition in which García Pimienta hopes to make some rotations to have the entire team plugged in and give some players a rest. As news, the coach has included the goalkeeper in the call Nyland already Andres Castrincentral defender of Sevilla Atlético. Instead, they remain the casualties of Nianzou and Ejukeadding to these that of Sambi Lokonga.

As is usually the case in these first cup rounds, hosting a rival like Sevilla is a boost of excitement for the local team: “Sevilla are big words, we are talking about a team that has seven Europa Leagues and is the third in Spain.” in palmares. “It is a very powerful team,” admitted Joan Agustí, president of Olot, in an interview for ABC de Sevilla, in which he also acknowledged that “personally, I wanted the weakest team in the First Division, but hey, let’s have a party.” “It’s better to be with Sevilla.”