Rafael Louzán already has his first ‘no’ since assuming the presidency of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Just a few days before the Spanish Super Cup is held in Saudi Arabia for another year, the leader of the federative body proposed a draw for 47 invitations among non-professional clubs for a free trip to attend this tournament and be along. all week in the Arab country.

One of the entities that has flatly refused to be part of this draw is Unió Esportiva Olot, which plays in the Second RFEF and played in the second round of the current edition of the Copa del Rey against Sevilla. After communicating this rejection to Louzán, the La Garrotxa team issued a statement in this regard: “We express, with all due respect but with total clarity, the refusal to participate in draws for privileged positions.”

The RFEF defends this trip with all expenses paid as a gesture towards the most modest entities so that it can help them “participate in work meetings” in which they can express their “concerns.”

The Olotí club demands “a change that avoids clientelism” and considers that this practice “encourages it” because, in addition, “it generates inequality.” At the same time, they emphasize that it feeds an “ambiguous language that places non-professional football as the maximum beneficiary of decisions that involve the promotion of cultures and countries with a very weak social base.”

For this reason, Olot asks to “reconsider these types of decisions and look for alternatives aligned with the values ​​of sport and the search for efficiency.” From this position, the Catalan entity maintains its desire to “represent non-professional clubs in the General Assembly of the RFEF to defend a change in the organizational system of the Federation.”

In fact, the club has long called for “giving Catalan football more representativeness” and defending “equal opportunities for Catalan players with respect to the rest of the communities to promote their talent.”

In the statement, they also denounce “inefficient economic management with many resources dedicated to a few beneficiaries”; a “lack of transparency that calls into question the submission of decisions like this one – the invitation – to the system of compliance” and “little depth in the analysis of profits, expenses, surpluses and the excessive treasury of the Federation where resources can be sought to improve non-professional football.”