MMacarena Olona will officially launch his new political project this Friday four months after his departure from Vox and after the confrontation with his former formation. The parliamentary spokeswoman for those of Santiago Abascal has been warming up for weeks to launch a platform about which little is currently known and whose details the former deputy will finally reveal in 48 hours in Madrid. She will do so at the Palacio de Linares, headquarters of Casa de América, starting at 10:00.

The act will serve, according to Olona herself, to learn the details about the party with which she intends to return to the front line. Although in recent times the former leader of Vox has already slipped some of the axes that will support his new party. The rejection of gender policies is one of them, as reflected in the latest video posted by Olona on Twitter. “Violence has no gender,” she proclaims in a spot that includes one of her interventions when she was a spokesperson for the right-wing formation in the lower house.

Another of the central messages of the still uncertain project with which the State lawyer wants to disembark again in the political arena will be the defense of Spain. This constitutes, precisely, the ‘leitmotiv’ under which the former leader of Vox inaugurated on October 20 in Panama the headquarters of her new platform, Fundación Igualdad Iberoamericana. A sociocultural organization with which she intends to “unite” and strengthen ties between Spanish-speaking countries, but that does not translate into an electoral brand nor does it have a party structure at the moment.

And the truth is that the ex-spokesperson for the far-right formation assured – in the middle of the cycle of conferences with which she burst onto the public scene again last August – that she would not launch a new project until after the municipal elections and regional elections in May, after checking if Vox reaped a good result or not. But the reality is that, as Olona herself has slipped, this Friday’s event will indeed be the starting point of her new paid party. “Each step leads to the next. On November 4 you will have to choose. I do not resign myself », he wrote yesterday on social networks. That same day, on Friday, the former deputy will be in Jaen at 8:00 p.m. – at the Condestable hotel – to hold another conference on “the ideological battle in defense of equality.”

Silence of those of Abascal



In Vox, which closed the door to a hypothetical return of Olona after her accusations about “lack of internal democracy”, they are silent about the movements of what was one of their greatest assets. They insist on a message of unity, although they know that the path traveled by the former candidate for the Junta de Andalucía will crystallize in a brand with electoral capacity. All at a time when the formation of Abascal must open the melon of who will be the candidates in the different territories before the municipal and regional elections in May.