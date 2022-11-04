Macarena Olona has raised the highest expectations this morning at the Palacio de Linares (Madrid). The Vox spokeswoman in Congress has detailed what her new ‘Ibero-American Equality Foundation’ will consist of, which she has assured “it will not crystallize into a political party that will compete in the next regional and municipal elections in May.”

Olona has clarified that the battle she is playing right now “is not political” and that it is directed against gender ideology. “Families and children must be protected from sectarian and discriminatory legislation that has only served to weave a patronage network.”

The former candidate of those from Santiago Abascal has explained that in the next few days she will begin collecting signatures – up to 500,000 are necessary within a period of nine months – to fight against the laws that, in her opinion, sustain this injustice: the law of violence of gender and the future trans law.

Regarding whether he has had contact in recent months with Santiago Abascal or another Vox leader, Olona has clarified that he has not. However, he claims to continue to have a relationship -in a discreet way- with many positions and sympathizers of the right-wing formation. “I ask you not to sacrifice yourself for publicly supporting me.”