Blessed goal by Dani Olmo, already in the discount, which decently relocates us in the group table. The home draw is erased with this win away that, the truth, in the second part had been deserving. Luis Enrique turned the team that came out against Greece but did not hit the exit key. He amended it at halftime, especially with the entry of Dani Olmo by Bryan Gil. It is not that he played badly, because he always faced and left frequently (although he finishes little), but since he is extreme-extreme, he does not agree with Jordi Alba. Dani Olmo it runs more to the center and between it, Pedri and Jordi Alba created a lot of danger.

The first part was unfortunate. TO Luis Enrique gave him on the eve for saying that the Greece it was his best defensive game ever. In bad time. In the first half, Georgia surprised us with its fast transitions that passed the Spanish framework like water through a sieve.. I had the impression that neither Luis Enrique nor his players ‘knew’ this team, which surprised them. The centrals of the day were more about playing than painting the line and Porro had a tricky debut against Kvaratskelia, a player of a very high level, who filled the band with speed, fight and game and scored the goal for us with overwhelming confidence.

But the horror was amended. At halftime, changes aside (it was vital, I insist, the reform of the left wing) there was a general touch. Spain came out with another spirit, running and putting a strong leg like Georgia. With equal enthusiasm, the best eleven usually prevail and that happened. Spain commanded in the second half looking to drill on the left and finish off on the right, which was how the first goal arrived and the second could arrive before that shot ‘in extremis’ by Dani Olmo. Everything, by the way, under the baton of Pedri, constant in his game, successful in the elections, owner of the ball and the respect of his teammates. Great player.