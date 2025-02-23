After a first part with a lot of ball for Barça (70.9%) but little fluidity, Flick made an interesting adjustment. He entered Olmo into the right sector of the half -tip and ordered Koundé to align with the plants in the ball out. And that caused Barça to attract the pressure of a band player and find Olmo or Lamine Yamal inside. The first is a spectacular soccer player to play between the lines because it is very fast in the turns with the ball and has many technical resources. And just from a combination between the two with the assistant and elmo lamine as a scorer, Barça got the advantage.