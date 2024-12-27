Dani Olmo will not be allowed to play for FC Barcelona in the Spanish football league in the new year. The 26-year-old, who moved to Barcelona in the summer, is no longer registered in the league beyond December 31, 2024. The Commercial Court 10 in Barcelona on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by the Catalans who wanted to obtain an injunction for Olmo, thereby preventing the registration from being renewed.

The court ruled that financially struggling Barça had failed to comply with the Spanish league’s financial rules. The deadline for Olmo’s registration for the second half of the season is December 31st. According to the newspaper Mundo Sports Barcelona will try again on Monday to obtain an injunction and thus the right to play for the Spaniard. If this does not succeed, then Olmo, for whom the Catalans paid around 55 million euros to RB Leipzig in the summer, would be free of charge. According to media reports, the offensive player has a clause in his contract that allows him to move on a free transfer from January 1st.

There had already been problems with Olmo’s registration in the summer because Barça had to adapt to the association’s fair play rules. In the first six months under coach Hansi Flick, Olmo played a total of 15 times for Barca, scoring seven goals.