In January 2017, Patricia Aguilar (18) ran away from her home in Spain to follow Felix Steven Manrique, a false Peruvian guru who claimed to be sent by God to repopulate the earth after the apocalypse. With the help of her parents and the Peruvian Police, the young woman was rescued in 2018 from the virgin jungle along with other young women who now tell their story in the documentary 548 days: Captured by a sect, which premiered yesterday on the platform Star+. The Republic spoke through the Zoomwith Olmo Figueredo (from Spain), one of its directors.

—What have been the reasons for taking this raw story to streaming?

On the one hand, the need to tell the unique story of patriciasomeone who has come out of the hell of the sects who decides to narrate, in a brave way, that recruitment process knowing that this means reopening the wounds, but also that it helps to heal and that others learn from mistakes. There is also a personal goal.

In my case, I am the father of two girls and I think this story had a component, a very feminine action, which directly warns adolescents about the dangers posed by social networks. And finally, I wanted Disney+ to be a speaker because we are asking the different families and organizations that help victims of sects for a legislative change to introduce coercive persuasion, within the penal code, as a crime so that the Police have tools to detain and judge these types of captors.

Patricia with her father and son when she was rescued in the Peruvian jungle. Photo: diffusion

—How was the research and filming work? How long did the realization take?

It has been complex. We contacted the Aguilar family in 2018 when the news broke in Spain that Patricia had been found in Peru, but neither she nor her family were prepared, at that time, to tell anything. When Patricia is discovered in Peru, she still hasn’t been deprogrammed. We had to wait 2 years for her to be ready for the first round of interviews that Disney gave us their thumbs up to. By coincidence in life, Patricia did not delete Manrique’s entire message file with his recruitment, there have been 2 years of messages that served us to illustrate how little by little, and in a subtle way, Steven was washing Patricia’s brain. We decided to record in Spain and then in Peru: Lima and Puerto Maldonado.

—What role has our country played in the making of this documentary?

This is a story that cannot be understood without Peru. In SpainIt was incredible that a person, being a minor, passed all the controls and appeared on the other side of the world, in Peru. But, honestly, if Patricia Aguilar had been captured by a Spanish sect, maybe she would be underground today. The determination of the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office, the Dinincri and these 2 heroes, Alfonso Capcha and Cristian Huarcaya, has been extremely important so that these families can rebuild their lives today. We sincerely hope they get the recognition they deserve in Peru because they did an absolutely sensational job.

Patricia with her son when she was rescued in the Peruvian jungle. Photo: diffusion

What was the most difficult part of this whole process?

That tact to deal with the victims because remembering hurts and that hurts you inside, they have cried a lot, we have cried a lot, but we can feel that there is no trap here. All the characters open up absolutely and make self-criticism. Also, we didn’t want to subject them to a conventional shooting system where you arrive on a set full of cameras and lights. What we created was a safe space, a dark room where they only saw a black space with cloth, with a chair, a stage behind it and a mirror behind which was the camera and all the equipment and in which only we were reflected 2 , The directors. So, it became a chat between friends, a dialogue and that helped all of them to loosen up and even tell things they initially warned they wouldn’t talk about.

—As a director, what have you learned from the case?

That the word vulnerability is what best describes people who have fallen under the clutches of a sect or coercive group. We have learned that those who enter a sect are intelligent people because the leader of a sect does not want a useless person, but rather someone who provides it; the second thing is that we are not safe from falling into a sect because there is a sect prepared for each one of us.

When we are well it is difficult for us to fall, but in the case of patricia She was a vulnerable teenager because her family had depression due to grief and lack of communication and these false gurus are moving through thousands of internet forums looking for people who are alone at a certain time and who need help. None of us get rid of this, we have to be aware that we can fall and that if at any time we feel bad, we must ask our closest circle for help. If we do not go to our parents, siblings, friends or psychologists, it will be when we go to third parties on the internet and that is where they can catch us.

