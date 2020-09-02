Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Eric García have passed this afternoon through the field where the U-21s were training to greet those who until recently were their teammates. The first is the captain of this generation and is absent for the second consecutive call with La Rojita, because in the previous list he had also gone with the Absolute (summoned on that occasion by Robert Moreno).

In the case of Ferran and Eric, it is their first call-up with the Absolute and it so happens that also in the U-21, although they were fixed, they played with older people. The current generation, two years old, is for those born after 1998, so it is normal to see players born in 1998 and 1999. The theoretical generation of both will start in September 2021, but they are not only indisputable with the U21 but now they have already been called with the Absolute.

“That they are with the Absolute is a pride and also a recognition to all the people who work in the lower categories. It gives a lot of joy because you see that they are growing soccer and that they are taking the steps that we thought they could take. These stages are being fulfilled and they are the future of the Absolute ”, assured Luis de la Fuente.

The U-21 plays this Thursday against Macedonia (18:45, Four) in a match that can almost certify the qualification for the Eurocup, because La Rojita is the outstanding leader with four wins and one draw and five points ahead of Israel, second.