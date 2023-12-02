Olmert attacks Israel’s strategy in Gaza and demands Netanyahu to leave

In an interview with Israeli Channel 12, Olmert warned that “if the government continues to refuse to tell the world what it envisions for Gaza in the next stage after the end of the war with Hamas, it will not be given time by the United States and the international community to complete the process of destroying the movement,” as he put it.

He said, “The threats and boasts of the current political leadership, and the claim that we have a lot of time, are baseless. We have very limited time.”

Olmert added: “What can give Israel some time and patience on the part of the international community is, first, to clarify that at the end of the military operation, Israel will withdraw from Gaza when it defeats Hamas. We have no choice to stay and have no interest in that, and second, to present Israel’s perception of Gaza.” In the post-war period, this is what the United States and the international community have repeatedly pressured Israel to do.”