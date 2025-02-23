The Italian singer Ollywinner of the Sanremo Festival held last week, has resigned to go to Eurovision as representative of Italy. Instead will go the singer -songwriter Lucio Corsisecond classified in Sanremo and great revelation of the contest. As reported on Saturday the Italian public television, Rai, will be Corsi who attends the Swiss city of Basel in May representing Italy with his song Volleyball essere a hard.

Olly, a new phenomenon that drags young people with their songs that use the ‘Autotune’, had asked for time to think if he would participate in Eurovision and finally have taken a step back, as he has announced himself on social networks. “I have decided give up the opportunity to participate At the Eurovision Festival, aware that it is one of those things that may happen only once in life, “he has written in a message posted on Instagram.

As he explained, “this decision is my way of listening to myself and perhaps also my twisted way of saying thanks. Some can say that I am renouncing a dream, but I think simply I have chosen to live it at my own pace“

After the resignation of Olly, the RAI, which organizes the Sanremo Festival, explained that Lucio Corsi has accepted His participation in Eurovision.

Corsi, 31 and originally from Castiglione della Pescaia, in Toscana, has been The true discovery From this edition of Sanremo, with a song about the vulnerability that has conquered all the Italian audience and is a trend in social networks.

The musician, from airs ‘glam’ to bowiehe was already known in the most closed circles of Italian music, but with the passage through Sanremo he won the entire Italian audience. His performance was highlighted during Sanremo singing in duo with the doll ‘Topo Gigio’ the classic Nel Blu, Dipinto Di Blu.

The Crusca Academy, the maximum institution of the Italian language, had given a 9 As a vote to the text of the song that Corsi took to Sanremo.

In 2012, after various experiences as a guitarist with local groups, moved to Milanwhere he began his career as a singer -songwriter.

In 2015 he released his first two albums Vetulonia Dakar and Altalena Boy And in 2020 he launched his second studio album, Thing Faremo da Grandi?, with the guitarist and author Tommaso Ottomano.

Always with Ottomano by his side, whom he will surely take Basel, in 2023 he launched his Third album The people Che Sogna.

Italy is part with Spain, Germany, France and the United Kingdom called ‘Big Five’the group of countries that, through their public televisions, finance Eurovision in greater measure and that, for that reason, have a position insured in the grand final.