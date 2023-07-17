Genoa – In Cameron Crowe’s “Vanilla Sky” remake, a gem of early 2000s cinematography, there is a phrase that is as simple as it is effective: “because without the bitter, my friend, the sweet isn’t so sweet”. The whole film revolves around the concept of “living a real life”, not an artificial existence in which wounds are erased. Olly’s music is exactly that. Genoese, born in 2001, fresh from the success of “Polvere” and from the duet on “La notte vola” with Lorella Cuccarini on the stage of the Sanremo Festival, writes songs to dance on pain and to exorcise fears. He has a singer-songwriter’s pen and a dancefloor-demon-possessed beat. Generation Z, who follow him everywhere on tour, have raised him to the top because he doesn’t hide behind white masks.

Olly, is everything going too fast?

«In part yes, it is the world of music that goes around at this speed, but I like to be rational and keep my feet planted on the ground. The Sanremo Festival was a wonderful experience, but I’m 22, I still have a lot to build and learn. There was a peak, it’s true, but this cannot and must not distort me. I’m writing and I’m very happy with the tour, but I also need to take a break and take some time for myself. I will do it after these summer dates ».

Is your music a mirror of who you are?

«Yes, my songs are often lively, powerful, but they have a melancholic, more reflective text. There is a short circuit between sound and words. I think this is really my signature style created thanks to the work with my producer Jvli».

You started out making songs that were actually a boy’s diary, in a positive sense, today you also tell stories of others like a true songwriter.

«The songwriting and his ability to move the camera to those around him opened up a world for me, but it all happened naturally. As I grew up, my songs also changed. Looking at “the others” I have the opportunity to tell something new that mixes with my personal experience. Writing for me is therapeutic.

Do you have fears?

“I’m working on anxiety. I would like to go back to therapy. I have no doubt that all this will end, I am sure of it. We don’t remember the names of the Roman emperors who laid the foundations of modern society, imagine if in the distant future someone will remember Olly. This doesn’t mean not giving everything today: I want to be satisfied with my journey, I want to rock and be proud of my songs. I study and work a lot to make this happen. The fear of being forgotten, if you do this job, you have constantly, but it must be faced with awareness and without shying away».

On July 21 you will perform at the Arena del Mare in Genoa on a date with thousands of fans. How important is it to you?

«I have prepared a special lineup that I will only do in my city. It’s a way of thanking her for everything she has given me and is giving me. My family will be there, the guys from Room Studio at the opening, the space where my journey started. I would like this live, like all my concerts, to create real moments of aggregation between people who are all experiencing something magical together. I can’t stand mobile phones that make videos all the time.”

Your fans feel like one big family.

«I am proud of those who follow me. They are educated fans, of many different ages. I think I sowed well. On the date in Sassuolo I saw a father who sang them all. And then playing for Italy is my apprenticeship, it’s useful to me. I arrived on the Sanremo stage without having done it due to Covid, for me now it is essential. In Belluno, before performing, I caught myself singing “scemooo, scemooo”. The applause at the end of the show, even from those who had criticized me just before without ever listening to me, was a double satisfaction. I am grateful to all the people who support me: at the end of the live I stop and, whenever I can, I take pictures and signatures with the fans”.

And when you’re alone what do you think about?

«That I am having wonderful experiences, but that there are also costs and deprivations. I’m never with my family, I’m not in Genoa often, I don’t see my friends as often as I would like. I’m missing out on so many things. It’s like a scale: I hope it will be really worth it in the end.”

Your relationship with your family?

«Very nice, they have always supported me. A while ago I was with my parents, a rerun of Sanremo was on TV and we saw my performance together on the sofa. There I realized what happened to me, but then I asked to change the channel because I don’t like seeing each other again (laughs, ed)».

The love?

“I’m a disaster. Human relationships are work, in the positive sense of the word: they require commitment and dedication. I have developed a theory, it is that of the basin of water».

What is it based on?

“When you move a basin filled to the brim with water, there is a risk that it will spill out. And it does it every time, on one side or the other, there is a shock, a movement. It takes time to settle down and fill up again. The same goes for me: after Sanremo I have to find time to sort myself out. I go from being among people, happy at concerts, to days alone, at home in Milan, sad because I miss my loved ones».

What scares you?

“Having nothing to hear. Whether it’s sadness or happiness, for me the important thing is to feel it”.

Have you ever thought about dedicating a song to Genoa?

«It already exists, it’s called “Lettera a Genova”, but I haven’t published it yet. I wrote it two-three years ago, when I lived the city to the fullest. I feel I have to understand it again, before closing that piece because I want you to photograph something wider and deeper».

How did your latest single “Tutto con te” come about?

«He arrived after the experience at the Sanremo Festival. It is a song that somehow represents the end of a journey that began with the album “Il mondo gira”. It is a generational piece that tells the story of a couple’s mistakes and desire to share. But I didn’t want to trivialize everything with too simple a communication and so I decided to represent, together with Tommaso Bordonaro, a love affair between a boy, me, and an eighty-year-old woman. And it was so much fun shooting the video.

Let’s play a game: you can entrust three songs to the sea forever, putting the lyrics in a magic glass bottle to throw into the waves. Which do you choose?

«“Bianca”, “Luckily there’s the sea” and an unpublished work that has yet to come out».

Many young people see themselves in “Bianca”, in that attachment to life, but also in those fears you talk about. Who is Bianca?

«I took my life, specifically some emblematic aspects of my path, I mixed it all with fragments of other people’s existence, and I created Bianca. But Bianca is me, it’s my generation made up of normal kids, full of dreams. Singing “Love has no faults” is liberating».

What should your generation not forget?

“That you can be wrong. That when you are young it can happen that you make mistakes, it is not right to blame yourself ».

Your passion for Sampdoria?

«We have had a difficult year, but I want to be positive above all because we have a fantastic fan base. I got to know the ultras, the families, the kids who go to the stadium: there are wonderful people in all sectors. Many, after the success of “Guasto d’amore” by Bresh, ask me for a song about Sampdoria. But I don’t feel like writing at the table, when and if it arrives, it will have to be natural ».