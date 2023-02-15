Among the 24 big singers competing in the 73rd edition of San Remo Festivalviewers were able to see Olly perform with the song “Polvere” on the stage of the Ariston Theater. Over the last few hours, the young artist has made himself the protagonist of a shocking revelation about Rosa Chemical. Let’s find out all the details together.

Olly displaces all of his fan. The young singer took part in the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival as competitor. In addition to becoming popular for the song "Polvere" with which he performed at the Ariston Theater, the 21-year-old recently ended up in the sights of the news due to a unexpected confession on Rosa Chemical.

Although a few days have passed since the end of the singing festival, some episodes that took place on the stage of the Ariston Theater continue to be criticized. For example, the kiss taken between Rosa Chemical and Fedez does not stop making the web chat. However, now Olly has taken care of making the situation even more intriguing, who has finally come out into the open.

In fact, on the occasion of ainterview issued to Lundini, the singer admitted to trying attraction towards his colleague. These were hers words:

Between me and Rosa Chemical there is attraction, of any kind. Even sexual.

Olly: who is the young big in the race at the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival

Olly is a young singer of Genoese origins. Born in 2001, the artist started his own career musical career in the year 2016. After being able to conquer the first places in Sanremo Giovani, this year he participated in the 73rd edition of the singing festival conducted by Amadeus. With the song entitled “Polvere”, the boy positioned himself at 24th place of the ranking.