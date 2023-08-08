Ollongren prohibits contact between Dutch and Russian soldiers during sporting events

Dutch military personnel are no longer allowed to participate in military sporting events on behalf of the Ministry of Defense if Russian and Belarusian military personnel participate in them. That is what demissionary Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren (D66) writes in response on Monday Parliamentary questions following the participation of fifteen Dutch soldiers in a sporting event in the Dominican Republic. During that judo tournament last week, Russian soldiers also participated.

“Given the illegal Russian war against Ukraine and the involvement of Belarus in this, the Ministry of Defense considers it undesirable for Dutch soldiers to encounter soldiers from Russia and Belarus at sporting events,” Ollongren writes.

In military tournaments organized by the military sports council, Conseil International Sport du Militair (CISM), none of the 140 member countries may be excluded. The country that organizes the tournament may choose not to invite Russia.

Not sufficient

Dutch military personnel have already received instructions not to seek contact with Russian and Belarusian military personnel on international occasions, such as sports tournaments, and not to comment on their possible advances. But in the letter, Ollongren admitted that those instructions are “not sufficient” for military tournaments. “It is clear that avoiding contact is impossible in some sports.”

Defense is adjusting the guidelines for participation in military sporting events, the minister writes. “In addition, Defense also takes into account that sport is an important means of propaganda for the Russian regime.”

During the judo tournament, a photo was also taken of Dutch soldiers with Russian soldiers with both national flags, which would later have been circulated on social media. According to Ollongren, the Russians stood next to the Dutch, because the CISM uses the order of the French alphabet when drawing up the teams.