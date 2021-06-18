The Skate genre lived through a golden age in the early 2000s, with authentic references of the genre such as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, transferring a tremendously fun experience to the controls. With that idea in mind, the folks at Roll7 brought their debut feature called Olliolli in 2013, a challenge-based scroll skate video game that could put you first in a global ranking.

After that, the studio released its sequel, known as OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood, being widely awarded by the specialized press and by the general public. And now, the studio brings us a new installment, called OlliOlli World that comes, once again, to try to fill that gap that exists among skateboard lovers with a reinvention of its formula. Then you can read our impressions of OlliOlli World, thanks to the demo provided by Private Division

REINVENTION OF THE FORMULA

As in the previous installments, OlliOlli World offers a product focused on platforms and skateboarding. Our objective as players will be none other than to constantly repeat the different levels, trying to achieve the best possible score and to discover the secrets that have been introduced into the world of Radlandia.

When we get to the controls, the title offers us a brief presentation of the plot and playable, where we are introduced to the different characters of the title and an explanation is made as a tutorial of the playable mechanics of the adventure, which on this occasion they are more varied than previously seen in the franchise.

The great novelty of OlliOlli World is the aesthetic change that the title has received, which not only affects the appearance of the title, but also its playable section. If the previous titles offered completely 2D proposals, in which we scrolled through the different scenarios, this time we will have a middle way between the original proposal and the three-dimensionality offered by other titles.

In other words, with this new installment we will live an experience based on the 2.5D, which allows us to keep the original spirit of the saga alive, giving it greater depth in its playable section. This is so because, in addition to having to perform the known tricks, we must also interact in the correct way with the stage, having the possibility of changing paths, moving through high points and much more.

Radland, the place where the title is set, will feature different worlds which in turn will offer clearly differentiated proposals. In the beta that has been provided to us by the people of Private Division we have had access to the first two worlds, in which we could already notice a significant change in their objectives.

While the first of them consisted of getting the highest possible score by using the different tricks that we have at our disposal, either through jumps or through movements through the different bars that we find on stage; the second offered a proposal more focused on the platform, being necessary to play with the opportune timing when moving through high walls that will allow us to overcome different areas that would otherwise end our journey.

VARIED AND CHALLENGING

Although in these OlliOlli World impressions We have only been able to access the two worlds that we mentioned previously, the new Roll7 title offers a proposal that seems like it will be easy to learn, but difficult to master. Although it is true that the first levels are overcome with some ease, another story is related to the different challenges that we will have in each of them, based on achieving a certain score or on exceeding the level without using any control point .

Although we have not had enough time to make a completely objective assessment in this regard, the sensations are quite good. The variety of tricks that we can perform throughout the different levels, together with an interaction with the stage like never before seen in the franchise, will make OlliOlli World a title that will dazzle fans of its previous installments.

In addition, its proposal based on completing the different levels and challenges is meticulously outlined with the inclusion of secondary missions that will force us to try to fully exploit the mechanics that the game offers us, for which we will have to soak up the different mechanics and get them out the largest possible match.

We only have the doubt of whether the title will be able to maintain the good type that we have seen in this first contact, offering a varied campaign mode adjusted in its difficulty, which allows players to enjoy the experience of replayability without carry the cross of being excessively simple or too complex.

Be that as it may, we will clear up doubts during the coming winter, at which time the game is scheduled to arrive from the hand of Private Division to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.