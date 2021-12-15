OlliOlli World, the ambitious new entry in developer Roll7’s acclaimed skateboarding series, finally has a release date and will be coming to Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC on 8th February next year.

OlliOlli World takes the wonderfully satisfying skateboard-infused action-platforming of its predecessors and transplants it into the striking – and, for the first time in the series, fully 3D – world of Radlandia, a kingdom forged by the skateboard gods.

“Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges, and make new friends along the way,” explains Roll7 of its new adventure. “Customize your character’s looks, tricks, and style while you experience explorable levels with multiple paths that provide an array of opportunities for player expression. Challenge the world in Leagues or dare a friend to beat your best tricks on one of millions of sharable levels. “

OlliOlli World – Official Gameplay Overview Trailer.

Roll7 has been sharing snatches of OlliOlli World since its announcement back in April, but the only whisper of a release date so far has been a vague pointer toward “this winter”. That’s all changed, however, with the developer now confirming the game will be coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on 8th February 2022.

OlliOlli World – which is being published by Take-Two’s Private Division label, which recently bought Roll7 – will cost around £ 24.99 when it launches, and is currently available to pre-order on Switch’s eShop, Steam, and the PlayStation and Xbox stores. Those that choose to do so will get a number of exclusive character customization items, including the BunnyLord Head, Hero T-Shirt, Hero Skate Deck, Hero Arm Cast, and Hero Tattoos.

There’s also a £ 35.99 Rad Edition, which includes the base game, the Close Encounter Skate Deck, and access to the newly announced expansion pass, which will see the arrival of two additional story episodes – one, Void Riders, due next summer and a second in the autumn – both featuring a new biome, levels, characters, gameplay, and customization unlocks.