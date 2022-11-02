Private Division publisher and Roll7 development studio released the launch trailer from OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzonethe second and final expansion of the skate-based platformer OlliOlli World. Available from todayyou can download it on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Let’s read the official description of OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone:

Get ready to experience one of the most incredible missions in the final adventure of OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone. Join the three brave Rad Weather adventurers, Squid, Licht and Professor Planks, to prevent BB Hopper, the business frog, from exploiting the legendary city hidden in the sky. As you explore these incredible heights, collect map pieces that will unlock the way to the legendary lost island built by the skate gods themselves. With the help of the storm god, Gail Force, skate the new wind zones to perform the craziest aerial tricks ever.

These zones offer various challenges and will allow you to reach unimaginable heights. Powerful gusts of wind will push you up or out of the way from different directions for the duration of the level. Take advantage of the winds for a dizzying elevation and do some crazy aerial tricks as you travel through the clouds in this latest expansion.

OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone is the second and last expansion by OlliOlli World. OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone also completes the OlliOlli World Rad Edition, a deluxe version of the game available for € 44.99. The Rad Edition includes the base version of the game, OlliOlli World: VOID Riders and OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone, as well as the “Skateboard Close Encounter” digital cosmetic item.

For more information on the game, read our OlliOlli World review.