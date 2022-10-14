OlliOlli World is further expanding: the publisher Private Division and the software house Roll7 have in fact announced Finding the Flowzonethe second and final expansion of the game, which already has one as well release date: November 2, 2022. It will be launched for PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One. It will cost € 9.99 if purchased individually.

Finding the Flowzone, the official artwork

Let’s read the official description of the expansion:

Get ready to experience one of the most incredible missions in the final adventure of OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone. Join the three brave Rad Weather adventurers, Squid, Licht and Professor Planks, to prevent BB Hopper, the business frog, from exploiting the legendary city hidden in the sky. As you explore these incredible heights, collect map pieces that will unlock the way to the legendary lost island built by the skate gods themselves. With the help of the storm god, Gail Force, skate the new wind zones to perform the craziest aerial tricks ever.

These zones offer various challenges and will allow you to reach unimaginable heights. Powerful gusts of wind will push you up or out of the way from different directions for the duration of the level. Take advantage of the winds for a dizzying elevation and do some crazy aerial tricks as you travel through the clouds in this latest expansion.

OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone is the second and last expansion by OlliOlli World. OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone also completes the OlliOlli World Rad Edition, a deluxe version of the game available for € 44.99. The Rad Edition includes the base version of the game, OlliOlli World: VOID Riders and OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone, as well as the “Skateboard Close Encounter” digital cosmetic item.