Today, the Netherlands team coached by Ronald Koeman was competing against England for a place in the final of Euro 2024. One of these two teams was going to be the one that would qualify for the final of the European Championship, where the team coached by Luis de la Fuente was going to be waiting for them after winning the other semi-final against France by two goals to one.
The Netherlands, already eliminated, have had a great Euro Cup, in which despite finishing third in their group they have made it into the four best teams in the tournament. They eliminated Romania in the round of 16 and Turkey in the quarter-finals to be where they are today. On the other hand, England, one of the teams expected to win the tournament, have failed and are not convincing, even though they are in the final of the tournament having reached the quarter-finals after extra time against Slovakia and having reached the final by beating Switzerland on penalties and the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
The match started off in a difficult way for the English after the Netherlands took the lead with an early goal before the 10th minute through Xavi Simons. The joy for Koeman’s men was short-lived after Harry Kane scored from the 11-meter mark.
At the last minute, Ollie Watkins, who came off the bench, gave the English team the victory and their place in the grand final, which will face the Spanish team in the final of Euro 2024 held in Germany.
#Ollie #Watkins #scores #lastgasp #goal #secure #Euro #final
Leave a Reply