Olkiluoto 3 is ready

Teollisuuden voi informs about the matter.

Olkiluoton The nuclear power plant’s triple reactor has started regular electricity production, says the nuclear power company Teollisuuden Voima (TVO). The trial run of the unit ended early tonight.

Olkiluoto 3 is now ready, TVO says in a press release.

Earlier it was reported that regular electricity production would start on Monday. So the schedule was advanced by one day.

The electrical output of Olkiluoto 3 is approximately 1,600 megawatts. According to TVO, the electricity production of the triple reactor covers about 14 percent of Finland’s electricity needs.

Originally, Olkiluoto 3 was supposed to be completed in 2009.