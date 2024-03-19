It affects athletes and people who do not practice physical activity, cardiomyopathy which “in a mild form” allows “a completely normal life, but the objective is to identify these people to prevent sudden death” and treat them thanks also to “new targeted therapies”. Iacopo Olivotto, head of the Cardiomyopathy Unit of the Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine at the University of Florence, told Adnkronos today in the Senate during the presentation of the Italian report on cardiomyopathies, an initiative which is part of the 'Cardiomyopathies Matter' project, promoted from Bristol Myers Squibb at European level and now also in Italy. Emblematic is the case of “Domenico Fioravanti, an Olympic swimming champion who had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy – continues the specialist – In many countries he would have continued to compete while in Italy he was stopped due to sports laws”. The footballers Davide Astori and Piermario Morosini were victims of “arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathies. Luckily, Fioravanti is fine, he was blocked precisely to prevent risks.”

Athletes, but also people who have “very mild forms, are fine, but they are at risk of arrhythmia – explains Olivotto – At the other extreme we have patients who have forms that lead to very serious decompensation because the heart loses strength , becomes scar tissue, and therefore undergoes the classic decompensation” which may require “transplantation. For example – the expert recalls – Massimo Troisi”, the famous actor, “had a primary dilated cardiomyopathy. When he filmed 'Neruda's Postman', his last film, he was already in a very advanced stage of “illness”, he had a muscle that had lost strength. With current therapies perhaps he could have done something more.”

Among the symptoms to pay attention to are “dyspnea, prolonged heart palpitations, syncope”. In particular, syncope “without warning is a fundamental symptom – underlines Olivotto – a big alarm bell, especially during physical activity. Then there is the presence of recurrent chest pain due to exertion. An angina which, however, is different from angina due to coronary artery disease, that is, it is linked to other mechanisms”. Olivotto then traces the typical identikit of the patient with cardiomyopathy: “a person of around forty years of age who goes for a cardiological check-up because perhaps for a long time he has had some problems that had never been addressed, perhaps of digestion, perhaps because he smokes, perhaps due to lung problems. In reality he then undergoes an electrocardiogram whose result is very altered, and from there comes the diagnosis. But he warns – cardiomyopathy can also affect newborn children or ninety-year-olds”.

On the treatment front, “there are standard therapies which are those for heart failure – explains Olivotto – which we also use for many other heart diseases and which are already very advanced therapies, but they are good for all patients who have the decompensation. But then in the individual etiologies, depending on the causes we have some genetic diseases, for example, Fabry disease, in which there is an enzyme deficiency, and I can give the enzyme. There are diseases such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, for example”, for which there is “this new Bms drug, which acts in a very specific way on the type of patient's problem. Therefore, precision therapies are starting to appear, such as 'small molecules' and gene therapies which are in an absolutely experimental phase but which are beginning to emerge for young patients. There will be an explosion in the next ten years.”

If in the very mild forms people can have a normal life, “in the more serious forms – concludes Olivotto – for example in the hypertrophic ones, after an operation or following access to one of these new drugs”, patients may “not feel the symptoms more and have a life expectancy that becomes normal.” But this “unfortunately concerns small subgroups, it is not the rule but an exception. As a rule, they are patients who do not have specific therapies.”