Oliverio Toscani and amyloidosis: Professor Giovanni Palladini confirms that a cure to make it chronic exists

Oliver Toscani He only recently made his illness public. The famous photographer suffers from amyloidosis, a rare disease that can affect multiple organs and for which it was said there was no cure. Professor Michael EmdinToscani’s cardiologist, and Professor John Palladiniexpert in amyloidosishowever, deny that the photographer’s end is now sealed.

“I have an incurable disease: amyloidosis. I don’t have much longer to live,” he said. Oliver Toscani in an interview with Corriere della Sera. However, it seems that there is actually a cure and it confirms it Palladini to Vanity Fair: “I have been dealing with amyloidosis for thirty years. Today the amyloidosis scenario has changed, but also the treatments themselves and this must be said”.

THE’systemic amyloidosis records about 800 new cases per year in Italy and it is not a single disease but a group of pathologies. “There are more than 40 and they all fall under the umbrella ofamyloidosis– explains the expert – as they are characterised by proteins that are deposited in the tissues in the form of fibrils, causing a toxic process for the affected organ, which begins to suffer the damage and to report a progressive malfunction”.amyloidosis leads to “sudden weight loss, shortness of breath, swollen tongue, swollen legs, tingling hands.”

“To treat amyloidosis, – continues Palladini – I have to prevent the production of the protein that has been deposited improperly, but to do so, I have to know which one it is. Those that affect the heart are the most dangerous”. The causes of these pathologies are also hereditary but Toscani was struck by the form transthyretin. In this case “there are therapies available with which it can become chronic”. In fact, Palladini underlines, “even Professor Emdin confirmed that Toscani is being treated”.