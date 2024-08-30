Oliviero Toscani: “Italianness is deceitful and mafia-like, like Corona”

In the interview in which he revealed that he has an incurable disease, photographer Olivero Toscani lashed out at Fabrizio Corona.

To the Evening Courierin fact, Toscani had revealed that he often watches tennis player Jannik Sinener’s matches on TV. Then, adding a consideration about the athlete: “It gives me relief in life. Now everyone is jealous and envious of him: typical of Italians. He will soon learn who his true friends are and who is not. I would not photograph him while he is playing tennis. You can see from his gaze that he is a deep boy. You have to stop that moment there in his eyes, it expresses honesty and ability. Sinner is not Italian. Italianness is Fabrizio Corona, it is a cheat, mafia-like”.

In the same interview, the photographer revealed that he had an incurable disease, amyloidosis: “In a year I lost 40 kilos. I can’t even drink wine anymore: the taste is altered by the medicines”.

“Of course I don’t care about living like this. I need to call my friend Cappato. I’ve known him since he was a boy. Every now and then I feel like it. I already told him once and he asked me if I’m stupid,” added Olivero Toscani.

Toscani, then, had stated that he did not want to be remembered for a single photo but for “the whole, for the commitment. It is not an image that makes history, it is an ethical, aesthetic, political choice to make with your work”.