Oliviero Toscani shock: “I have amyloidosis and there is no cure. Living like this makes no sense”

Oliver Toscani has an incurable disease and in just one year he lost 40 kilos. The famous photographer, famous above all for his campaigns with Benetton (but not only), has decided to come out and tell everything: “Amyloidosis is incurable And I’m not interested in living like this. I could call my friend Mark Cappato…”. The reference is to the radical and activist who fights for euthanasia. “I’m living another life. I come from a generation, that of Bob Dylan, where – Toscani tells Il Corriere della Sera – we were forever young, the thought of getting old just wasn’t there. Until the day before I was like that, I worked as if I were 30 years old. Then one morning i woke up and suddenly i was 80. It all happened about a year ago. At the end of June I woke up with swollen legs, I was in Val d’Orcia. I started to have trouble walking. At the hospital they diagnosed me with a heart problem. At the end of August I went to Pisa to Santa Chiara and from there to Cisanello, where we had decided the date of the heart operation, around September 20th”.

“My friend Francesco Merlo came to see me – Toscani continues to Il Corriere – with his cousin, a cardiologist at Giovanni XXIII in Bergamo: an incredible doctor. He had me go up to them for other tests and they immediately called Dr. Michele Emdin in Pisa, specialized in the disease they thought I had: amyloidosis. Basically the proteins settle on certain vital points and block the body. And you die.. There is no cure. I am undergoing an experimental treatment, I am a guinea pig. In October I also got viral pneumonia and Covid, they pulled my hair out. I think I was even dead, for a few minutes: I remember something abstract with a bit of psychedelic colors. When I’m sick and have a fever I can imagine fantastic things… In one year I lost 40 kilos. I can’t even drink wine anymore: the taste is altered by the medicines.”