“I have lived too much and well. I have been lucky. I don’t know how much I have left” This is how Oliviero Toscani, a world-class photographer, speaks. And he does so by facing the disease that struck him. He speaks without filters, revealing that there is no cure. In a long interview with Corriere della Sera he talks about his life and reveals he lost 40 kilos in a year: «At the end of June I woke up with swollen legs, I started having trouble walking. At the hospital they diagnosed me with a heart problem».



Toscani talks about the incurable disease that struck him, amyloidosis for which there is no cure, but to not be afraid of dying. “Basically the proteins settle on certain vital points and block the body. And you die. There is no cure.“, he said, explaining that he is undergoing an experimental treatment.





«I’m a guinea pig – he declared – in October I also got viral pneumonia and Covid, they pulled me by the hair. I think I was even dead, for a few minutes: I remember an abstract thing with slightly psychedelic colors. In a year I lost 40 kilos. I can’t even drink wine anymore: the flavor is altered by the drugs».





But no fear of death: “As long as it doesn’t hurt. And then I’ve lived too much and too well, I’m spoiled. I’ve never had a master, a salary, I’ve always been free.”





And then he asks if, in all this, the desire to photograph remains, he answers: “No, I have freed myself from everything. This is the beauty.” But he doesn’t “care” about what the afterlife is, because he feels “at peace with the Father Almighty”.