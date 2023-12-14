Genoa – The girl from Marassi gets up every morning and sees the South. Then she trains in Bogliasco and if needed helps out in the family shop, in via San Vincenzo. At the weekend she goes up and down the flank with her Sampdoria number 13. And from Saturday, with her companions, Elisabetta Oliviero will fight at Sciorba, the new home of Sampdoria Women. After the exile in Vercelli you return to Genoa: we start with Juve (2.30 pm), with the desire to amaze again. Betta, like a good full-back, goes ahead to scout. A walk on the renovated Sciorba field, your eyes lighting up. “Home Sweet Home”. And a walk to Ferraris, between the South and the murals, to further recharge.

The Genoese debut is approaching: what effect does it have?

«It's a new beginning. A year ago we faced Como at Marassi, I was in disbelief on the pitch, the fans were super, we lost but it was a unique experience that I hope to relive one day. Now we can't wait to play at Sciorba, we will have a home in which to put our soul, in which we expect more and more spectators. We will reciprocate the affection given to us and the trust of the club which has made an important investment. A big team like Juve plays in Biella, not in Turin, it wasn't a given to be able to play in Genoa.”

Eighth in the championship, now Sciorba is there: a few months ago would you have imagined experiencing these emotions?

«If we are here it is because in the dark period we all believed in it. We wanted to be here with these colors and now we want to write a nice ending. In Serie A I have always played to avoid relegation and I know what it takes to make it: always fight.”

What is your strength?

«We really love each other, we are happy to go to train, to face difficulties together, we know how we started but also that if we help each other a solution can be found for everything. Mango is our strength: shame about the red against Inter, unfair. For him the human aspect, loyalty, matters more than the pitch, we are the mirror of what he is. Last season, to encourage us, he always told us: you are like a radio that doesn't even pick up a channel. After my salvation, to celebrate I got a tattoo of a radio… (laughs).”

How did your love for football begin?

«I was born in Pompeii, as a child we moved here, first Corso Sardegna, behind the South a few years ago. I have 3 older male brothers, I was 6 years old, one day in the playground I said “I'll play too”. I started in goal, with the first ball I touched I understood that I wanted to play forever, my mother didn't want it at first, then she became convinced. I'm not tall enough to be a goalkeeper, so I moved to defense. Less but with sportsmanship, after every foul I apologize. The greatest joy? Saving a goal on the line is better than scoring it.”

However, he scored the goal of the first victory of the season, in the Italian Cup in Pomigliano.

«There are turning points, in those days in Campania we understood that we had to change something. We also beat Napoli and we started from there.”

How is life in Marassi?

«I also studied here, at Firpo-Buonarroti, surveyor, from the window you can see the Ferraris. From my house last year I could hear the fans singing until three in the morning even with Samp last: how can you not love them? At the Ultras Festival I sang Lettera da Amsterdam on stage, unrepeatable. I saw the Beautiful Season, those champions won thanks to friendship, I understood even more what Sampdoria is. Boskov said that she is “like a beautiful girl that everyone wants to kiss”, now that we Women are here too, she is even more so.”

Do you like the idea of ​​inspiring some future Oliviero?

«When I can I go to the younger girls' training sessions, I spend time with them, I want them to understand that football must always be fun, professional or not. When I stop I will stay in football, coach or mental coach, making the most of people's potential is more important than talent.”

What do you do besides football?

«I help my brothers in the vintage clothing shop we have downtown. Family is everything. Sometimes my classmates come to visit me. And the fans too. With one this summer we cried together for an hour when we feared that Samp Women would disappear. We felt so much affection and now we are happy that everything went well.”

Would you like to stay at Sampdoria for a long time?

«Of course and many of my companions hope so too. For me it's even more important, I'm at home here. And when you play at home you feel full, complete, you don't miss anything. I'm proud. And it's nice to be at the beginning of a project: all together we want to write a piece of Sampdoria history.”