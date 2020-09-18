The Minister of Health went to the front on Thursday to try to reassure the French on the evolution of the Covid-19 epidemic and on its control by the executive. “I want to salute the daily efforts made by the French. The results are visible ”, Olivier Véran said during this press conference, which should become weekly. “But the figures are clear: the family, friendly gatherings are places of contamination. ” The Minister gave a detailed description of the epidemic situation, while ensuring that the visibility is better than in March. The aim was to respond to growing skepticism about the management of the epidemic. After the alerts from the Scientific Council, Prime Minister Jean Castex had contented himself, on September 11, with leaving it to the prefects to develop responses locally, in particular in Bordeaux and Marseille. “This method, we claim it”, Olivier Véran said, citing other cities that could be subject to additional restrictions such as Lille, Paris, Lyon or Toulouse. A policy that is the subject of fierce debate. Several forums have questioned a “Management by fear” and warned against “Very restrictive measures, without a clear long-term strategy”.