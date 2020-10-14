Baptism of fire for the renewed High Assembly. This Tuesday took place the first session of Questions to the government by the Senate since the senatorial elections held on September 27. The opportunity for senators to challenge ministers on their management of the health crisis, while new restrictive measures should be announced this evening by Emmanuel Macron. As the second wave of the pandemic progresses in France, Communist Senator Laurence Cohen called on the Minister of Solidarity and Health on the situation of the public hospital: “What do you say to caregivers who are in the street? ? To those who resign? “

“What I say to caregivers as Minister of Solidarity and Health is hold on, we are with you, thank you for your action and we will get there,” replied Olivier Véran. “In a few weeks you will have to vote on a bill to finance Social Security which brings with it the renewal of the public hospital with the creation of 4,000 beds, the hiring of 15,000 caregivers at the hospital, activity-based pricing to move towards a population allocation, changes in internal governance rules so that the better representativeness of health professionals can be exercised, and some 8.8 million revaluation per year of salaries to 1, 6 million healthcare workers in our country, the majority of whom are women, “said the minister, affirming that this is” the biggest reduction in the pay gap between men and women in the history of our country. country ”. Read more on publicsenat.fr.

Senator RDSE from Hérault, Henri Cabanel, was also concerned about the “shortage of intensive care beds” and the absence of an “emergency strategy” from the government. To which Olivier Véran replied that the increase in the number of resuscitation beds, “That does not happen by itself “.