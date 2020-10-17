Football player Olivier Thill from Luxembourg left the Tinkoff – Russian Premier League (RPL) Ufa club. According to TASS, the contract is terminated by mutual agreement of the parties.

The 23-year-old player has played for Ufa since 2018. As part of the Bashkir team, he played 56 matches, scoring one goal. Till also played 26 caps for the Luxembourg national team.

Earlier, in the Nations League match between the national teams of Luxembourg and Montenegro, Olivier Till fought with a player from the opposing team – Marko Jankovic. As a result, both players received red cards. The meeting ended with the victory of the Luxembourgers with a score of 2: 1.

Recall that FC Ufa recently changed its head coach. Rashid Rakhimov became the new coach of the team.

The former coach of the Bashkir team, Vadim Evseev, terminated the contract with the club by mutual agreement.