Olivier Roy, a French philosopher specializing in Islam, has written the best book on culture wars and identity politics. Praised by authors such as Ivan Krastev or Tyler Cowen, The Applause of the World (The Flattening of the World)—published in French in 2022 and translated into English this year—describes “the crisis of culture and the rule of norms.” According to Roy, unlike what has happened in other times, we are experiencing a process of deculturation without a new culture coming to replace the disappearing one. Culture is eroded as an anthropological reality and as a normative standard. The result is identities and subcultures reduced to purely performative codes of communication. In Krastev’s words, “if home is a place where you feel understood, we now live in a world without a home. The cosmopolitan utopia where everyone feels at home has been supplanted by the fear that no one is at home in their own country.”

According to Roy, the phenomenon is due to several factors: the mutation of values ​​caused by the individualist and hedonistic revolution of 1968, the appearance of the Internet, neoliberal financial globalization and the globalization of space and the circulation of human beings, which he calls “deterritorialization.” Culture is made up of implicit values: now it is replaced by a code, and our coexistence is populated by norms that must be explicit. This does not only occur in minority cultures: it is also seen in theoretically dominant cultures, which fear being replaced. Western conservatives do not appeal to universal values ​​but to identity values, which is precisely what they reproach progressives for. Both, on the left and the right, are tempted by an “authoritarian pedagogy” that regulates secularism, sex or customs.

Born into a Protestant family in La Rochelle in 1949 and a professor at the University Institute of Florence, Olivier Roy has spent decades studying the relationship between culture and religion. He has written about the legacy of Christianity in Europe, but is best known for his work on Islam. He is both an atypical academic and a man of ’68. He studied at the prestigious Lycée Louis-le-Grand, was a member of the Maoist Left Party, and was a member of the French Revolutionary Party. proletarian He left for Afghanistan by hitchhiking in 1969. He visited the country frequently, learned Persian, and contact with the people and the terrain led him away from his apriorisms and more rigid and culturalist theories. During the course he taught philosophy in high schools in France, and in the summer he traveled to Afghanistan. When the war with the Soviets broke out, he left again and “became a professional”: he carried weapons to the mujahideen, traveled on foot and on horseback (sometimes disguised as an Afghan; his partner had to hide behind a burka), worked for Western governments, and was in grave danger several times. He was an advisor to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to the UN for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, and was an OSCE envoy in Tajikistan.

Roy recounts these adventures and describes his intellectual evolution in a fascinating book, In search of the lost East (In Search of the Lost Orient), which collects his conversations with the essayist, editor and translator Jean-Louis Schlegel. He became Director of Research at the National Centre for Scientific Research and was a professor at the School of Advanced Studies in Social Sciences. He published books such as The failure of political Islam and became an authority on the Muslim religion, a reference when it came to analysing jihad and terrorism, the relationship between Islam and the West and modernity, or the implications of secularism. He had famous polemics with Gilles Kepel, a specialist in Islamic terrorism. Kepel spoke of the “radicalisation of Islam”; Roy emphasised the “Islamisation of radicalism”, underlining the nihilistic component of terror. (Kepel has declined to comment.)

For Schlegel, Roy “grew tired of writing essays on political Islam, which confined him to a rather narrow and crowded specialty. He reoriented his research toward the development of religion in globalization.”

“It is original, new, surprising,” Schlegel says by email. “It makes astonishing associations, bold syntheses between seemingly unrelated realities.”

In The Applause of the World Roy approaches identity politics without falling into clichés, with surprising and illuminating points of view. He neither praises nor condemns it: he acts as a cultural anthropologist, and describes its mechanisms, edges and contradictions. For Faisal Devji, professor of Indian History at St. Anthony’s College, Oxford, the thesis of the book is that cultural wars and identity politics arise as part of a generalized deculturation, and the production of impoverished identities that define a few generic markers disconnected from any historical context. Another distinctive element of this crisis is the death of utopias: climate activism exchanges utopia for nostalgia; the vision of ultra-Catholics, evangelicals and jihadists is also pessimistic.

“We live in an apocalyptic atmosphere,” Roy says by phone, and he coexists with folklorization: “If you look to the right, those who think that European, French or Italian culture is in danger do not claim Victor Hugo. They talk about the baguette, “Salami, red wine, traditional dances, the provinces, films from the 1950s.”

Roy, a man of the left, He prefers to talk about a clash of values ​​rather than a cultural war.. There are differences on both sides of the Atlantic. In the United States, the differences between Republicans and Democrats are not primarily about economic or geostrategic issues, but about values ​​(abortion, for example). The situation in Europe is somewhat different because the values ​​of sexual freedom are stronger (with exceptions, he says, such as Vox and Zemmour). “The European paradox is that some populists present values ​​such as feminism as an identity in contrast to Islam.”

The far right today is not neo-fascism, he argues, because it does not fight for a project of a new society or higher values. They do not want foreigners, they are conservatives, but in a society transformed by the sexual revolution. Wilders, Marine Le Pen or Meloni say they defend “a way of life”. Meloni speaks of the defence of pizza as a government objective. “You cannot imagine Mussolini talking about pizza.”

Sex and race are central to the reflection on culture and the norm of The Applause of the World, because they raise the question of whether biology can serve as a boundary to the code of identity markers. For Faisal Devji, Roy describes how “sex has been liberated from the necessary opacity of desire and has been replaced by a transparent sequence of acts in each of which it is possible to determine that consent has occurred. It has become a neoliberal contractual relationship.”

Race and sex have become fluid identities that can be chosen but must be constantly policed ​​to avoid appropriation, Devji explains, giving the trans debate as an example. Feminists who say biological sex is real are condemned as anti-trans, but those who present as black but not black are confronted with the claim that race is real. The differential factor is suffering, which creates a hierarchy. And at the same time, in the absence of a shared political imaginary for the future, relationships become transactional, defined by recognition and contract, and dissent is stigmatized and punished, preferably by law and if not through social ostracism.

The common point of normative systems, paradoxical heirs of the optimism of 1968, Roy argues, is their profound distrust in the encounter with others: the crisis of culture is a crisis of humanism.

